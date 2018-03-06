The 10 best Periphery songs, as chosen by Perception

Prog-metal and djent pioneers Periphery have spent the past 10 years influencing an entire generation of metal bands and technically-minded guitarists – in no small part to fret-flailing maestro Misha Mansoor. One such band is Southampton progressive metalcore crew Perception, who worship at the altar of Periphery. Here, the four guys pick the songs they deem as the 10 best Periphery songs of all time.

The Bad Thing

Al Harper (vocals/bass): “I remember hearing snippets of this song long before Juggernaut was released. Misha (Mansoor, Periphery guitarist) made a short series about recording in his home studio and the opening riff was one of the riffs he tracked in this series. That riff was stuck in my head for long. This track showcases how you can take a massive groove, an epic sing along chorus, and enough beatdown to craft a song that makes you want to spin kick everyone within a 5000 mile radius.”

Feed The Ground

Ben Clark (vocals): “I know this wouldn’t be everyone’s. choice but it’s just so damn catchy! Plus the main riff is dench and it’s cool to hear this band be occasionally upbeat, which is something of a rarity.”

Alpha

Paddy Kildonan (guitar): “Alpha is basically just a party time number – if Periphery did such things. Juggernaut can be guilty of being quite an intense album at times and this song is a slight relief from the punishment.”

Jetpacks Was Yes! v2.0

Will Marshall (drums): “This was my first introduction to Periphery; the ambience and atmosphere of the clean guitars instantly grabbed me. The way Periphery craft pure ambience using effects and modulations makes them really stand out as a band. Plus the vocal harmony towards the end of the 2.0 version of this song is a fucking blinder.”

Luck As A Constant

Ben: “This is by far my favourite song by Periphery. It literally has everything a song needs; clean interludes, groovy fat riffs, catchy vocals and three insane solos. The cleans in the bridge are amazing too.”

Racecar

Paddy: “Shout out the 15-minute prog anthem that is Racecar. This song is a bit of a guitar player’s wet dream; riffs galore and a neat appearance from guitar legend Jeff Loomis. I have to admit to trying and failing to learn this song on many occasions over the years, and I still can’t get my head around it.”

Passenger

Paddy: “This one is a cool little bonus track that comes with the special edition of Periphery I. I understand it was basically a Haunted Shores track but when Mark joined they brought it over, which I’m very okay with. It’s one of the ‘chordier’ Periphery tracks, and that high-note at the end of the second chorus is one of my favourite moments from Spencer (Sotelo, vocals).”

Make Total Destroy

Will: “I remember hearing the demo version of this on Soundclick and smashing the repeat button; it’s just chock-full of riffs. The entire intro section is the musical embodiment of the act of flailing and in spite of this, they still have the audacity to put in a sing-along chorus and fucking nail it.”

Marigold

Paddy: “This song is a great indication of how they’ve matured since their first album. A bit of a prog number, Marigold dances around the main riff, has this evil sound to it, and is probably the most theatrical Periphery track. I also have a lot of time for any track that ends with two minutes of creative guitar feedback.”

Icarus Lives!

Al: “No Periphery list would be complete without this track. For a lot of people, it’s a defining song for the kind of music Periphery pioneered, which is kind of a testament to that riff. Yes, you know which one. That riff. Naughty. 18+.”

Perception’s new album Monolith is out March 9. Watch their new video for Defy Dismay below.

