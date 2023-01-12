Periphery announce new album Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre

US prog metallers Periphery have announced that they will release their latest album, the band's first for four years, Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre, through 3Dot Recordings on March 10.

At the same time the band have shared two singles from the upcoming album, Wildfire and Zagreus, both of whch you can listen to below.

“We spent more time on Periphery V than any other release in our history,” explains guitarist Mark Holcomb. “We challenged and pushed ourselves harder, and along the way we grew even closer as a band. We are so proud of the final results! I also wanted to mention how exceedingly grateful we are to our fans for being so patient in waiting for this record. We wanted to show our appreciation by giving you two songs today instead of one. We have a very busy 2023 and 2024 planned so we’ll see you on the road!"

“I'm really proud of the material and it was certainly a labour of love and a tough album to make," adds fellow guitarist Misha Mansoor. "The feeling that we were going to have to give up because it kept taking so long was so overwhelming at times, that to not just overcome it, but to feel so proud of this album has really galvanised us as a band in a way that I don’t think any other experience could have.”

Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre has been produced by the band, with Adam “Nolly” Getgood contributing bass across the album, and also mixing the release. Jørgen Munkeby performs a saxophone solo on Wildfire.

The new album will be available through several limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, cassette and digitally.

Pre-order Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre.

(Image credit: 3Dot Recordings)

Periphery: Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre

1. Wildfire

2. Atropos

3. Wax Wings

4, Everything is Fine!

5. Silhouette

6. Dying Star

7. Zagreus

8. Dracul Gras

9. Thanks Nobuo