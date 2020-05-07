Pendragon reschedule dates for 2021

Pendragon have begin rescheduling live dates for 2021 after they were forced to cancel their recent world tour soon after it had started. The band even featured on the BBC news as the impact of the coronavirus gradually became apparent. Titled the Better Late Than Dead tour, you can see the new dates below.

"We got just a third of the way through the Love Over Fear Tour before the virus had other plans and we had to scuttle and like most of you we're now on lockdown at home," the band state. "We've not been sitting idle though! The rescheduled dates are coming together, here are the first batch of rescheduled dates, there are many more to come!"

In the meantime mainman Nick Barrett has been busying himself recording several "at home" videos. you can see his new rendition of Starfish And The Moon from the band's recently released Love Over Fear album below.

The rescheduled dates thus far announced are:

NED Apr 7: Zwolle Hanen

DEN Apr 8: Copenhagen Kulturhuset Viften

SWE Apr 9: Stockholm Bryggersalen

NOR Apr 10: Olso Comsopolite

SWE Apr 11: Gothenberg Musikens Hus