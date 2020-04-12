Listen to Pendragon's Nick Barrett cover Pink Floyd's The Final Cut

Pendragon's Nick Barrett has been keeping himself busy during Covid-19 lockdown, recording cover songs which he's been posting on YouTube. Most recently he turned his hand to Gary Moore's Johnny Boy. Today he's tackled the title track of Pink Floyd's 1973 album The Final Cut.

"Here's how I spent my afternoon," writes Barrett. "My version of Pink Floyd's The Final Cut. Someone asked where I got the backing tracks for the last song, Johnny Boy from [Hi Ian!] but all the parts are recorded and played by me, overdubbed onto Pro Tools. For this song I recorded the piano and voice live, then overdubbed some strings, a bit of brass and the guitar solo later on. Having a lot of fun doing this stuff!"

You can watch Nick's take on the Floyd in full below.