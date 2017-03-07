Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder announces European solo tour

Eddie Vedder has announced an 11-date solo European tour which will take place later this year.

The Pearl Jam frontman will kick off the run of shows with two performances at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live on May 20 and 30, and wrap up with a show at Sicily’s Teatro Antico Di Taormina on June 26.

He’ll be joined on the road by his longtime friend Glen Hansard.

Prior to the European dates, Vedder and his Pearl Jam bandmates will be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The ceremony will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, New York, on April 7. They’ll enter with ELO, Yes, Journey, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Nile Rodgers.

Last year, their former drummer Dave Abbruzzese called on the band to “do the right thing” after he was omitted from the initial nomination. Original member Dave Krusen and current man Matt Cameron were the only drummers to be named by the Rock Hall.

Pearl Jam’s induction comes in the first year that they’ve been eligible. The Rock Hall only nominates bands after at least 25 years has passed since the release of their debut album and Pearl Jam’s Ten launched in 1991.

Eddie Vedder 2017 solo European tour

May 29: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jun 01: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 03: Kvaerndrup Heartland Festival, Denmark

Jun 06: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 07: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 09: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 11: Cork Live At The Marquee, Ireland

Jun 19: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jun 24: Florence Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy

Jun 26: Sicily Teatro Antico Di Taormina, Italy

