Pearl Jam announce European Tour

Pearl Jam have announced a 14-date European tour in June and July of 2018. Kicking off in Amsterdam on June 12, the tour finishes on July 14 in Lisbon, with two dates at London’s 02 Arena on June 18 and 19.

It’s also the first time the band have played in Rome since 1996 and marks their first ever concerts in Padova, Italy and Kraków, Poland.

Tickets are on pre-sale today for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members. General public tickets for London go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 11:00 am GMT.

Full tour dates are below.

Pearl Jam Summer 2018 European Tour Dates

June 12: Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

June 15: Landgraaf, The Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival

June 18: London, England, O2 Arena

June 19: London, England, O2 Arena

June 22: Milan, Italy, I-Days Festival at Area Expo

June 24: Padova, Italy, Stadio Euganeo

June 26: Rome, Italy, Stadio Olimpico

July 1: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

July 3: Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena Kraków

July 5: Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne

July 7: Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival

July 10: Barcelona, Spain, Palau St. Jordi

July 12: Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

July 14: Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival

