Pearl Jam announce European Tour

Pearl Jam have announced a 14-date European tour in June and July of 2018. Kicking off in Amsterdam on June 12, the tour finishes on July 14 in Lisbon, with two dates at London’s 02 Arena on June 18 and 19.
It’s also the first time the band have played in Rome since 1996 and marks their first ever concerts in Padova, Italy and Kraków, Poland.
Tickets are on pre-sale today for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members. General public tickets for London go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 11:00 am GMT.
Full tour dates are below.
Pearl Jam Summer 2018 European Tour Dates
June 12: Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
June 15: Landgraaf, The Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival
June 18: London, England, O2 Arena
June 19: London, England, O2 Arena
June 22: Milan, Italy, I-Days Festival at Area Expo
June 24: Padova, Italy, Stadio Euganeo
June 26: Rome, Italy, Stadio Olimpico
July 1: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena
July 3: Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena Kraków
July 5: Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne
July 7: Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival
July 10: Barcelona, Spain, Palau St. Jordi
July 12: Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival
July 14: Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival
