Paul McCartney announces his first UK tour in 3 years

Paul McCartney has announced three UK shows for later this year.

He’ll play dates in Liverpool, Glasgow and London in December under the Freshen Up banner in support of his upcoming studio album Egypt Station, which is set for release on September 7 via Capitol Records.

It’ll be the former Beatle’s first live performances in the UK for three years.

Macca says: “There’s nothing like performing in front of your home crowd – especially when it’s been a while. I can’t wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

“We’ve freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs along side some of the favourites.”

A pre-sale will take place via McCartney’s website on Wednesday, July 11 at 10am, and tickets will go on general sale on Monday, July 16 at 10am.

Earlier this week, McCartney also revealed four dates in Canada, and a full list of his confirmed shows can be seen below.

Paul McCartney - Egypt Station

Paul McCartney returns with his highly anticipated new album, featuring the double A-side single I Don't Know / Come On To Me. It's Macca's first record of all-new material since 2013's New.View Deal

Paul McCartney - Freshen Up 2018 tour dates

Sep 17: Quebec City The Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 16: London O2 Arena