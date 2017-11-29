Paul Draper to support Steven Wilson in the US

Paul Draper has been confirmed as support for Steven Wilson on some of his upcoming US tour dates.

Draper will take to the stage in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Chicago and Milwaukee and they’ll be the first shows Draper has played in the US since touring with Mansun in 1997 in support of their debut album Attack Of The Grey Lantern.

Draper says: “It’s an amazing honour to return to the States to play eight shows supporting my good friend Steven Wilson. It’s been 20 years since I played in the USA and I’m really looking forward to performing songs from my solo records as well as one or two Mansun classics. I literally can’t wait to see you at the concerts.”

Draper and Wilson have collaborated on several of each other’s recent releases, including No Ideas from Draper’s EP One and on the title track of Wilson’s recent album To The Bone.

Ninet & Band will provide support on all other dates.

Draper recently confirmed a run of 2018 shows across the UK and Ireland in support of his new album Spooky Action which was released in August.

Find a full list of Wilson’s North American tour dates below, along with details of Draper’s 2018 UK and Ireland tour.

Apr 20: Quebec City Palais Montcalm, QC

Apr 21: Montreal Olympia Theatre, QC

Apr 22: Toronto The Danforth, ON

Apr 24: Washington 9:30 Club, DC (With Paul Draper)

Apr 25: Philadelphia Keswick Theater, PA (With Paul Draper)

Apr 27: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA (With Paul Draper)

Apr 28: New York PlayStation Theater, NY (With Paul Draper)

Apr 29: New York PlayStation Theater, NY (With Paul Draper)

May 01: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL (With Paul Draper)

May 02: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL (With Paul Draper)

May 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theatre, WI (With Paul Draper)

May 05: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

May 06: Salt lake City The Depot, UT

May 08: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

May 09: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

May 11: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

May 12: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

May 13: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 14: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Feb 19: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Bierkellar, UK

Feb 23: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Feb 24: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 26: Edinburgh The Caves, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow The Art School, UK

Mar 01: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 06: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: London Brixton Electric, UK

