Paul Draper releases video for title track of upcoming album Cult Leader Tactics

Former Mansun singer Paul Draper returns to active duty with the release of a lyric video for Cult Leader Tactics, his first new music for five years. You can watch the new video below. Sub-titled "a self-help manual on how to become a complete cult in the music industry" Cult Leader Tactics will be released through Kscope on January 28.

The new album is made up of extracts from a fictitious self-help manual ‘Cult Leader Tactics’, a parody of the self-help manual genre. After experiencing these types of human behaviour and themes, the album arrives at the conclusion the only true answer in life is love.

The new album, Draper's first sine 2017's Spooky Action, features a collaboration wit Steven Wilson on Omega Man and Gamaliel ‘Gam’ Rendle Traynor from the band Sweat, who played, arranged and engineered all strings (recorded at Sweat Studios, Peckham, London), as well as a 288-person C.L.T. Lockdown Choir who sing on Lyin’ Bout Who U Sleep With.

Draper plays the majority of the instruments on Cult Leader Tactics 11-tracks, including guitars, drum machines and synthesisers, on an album produced with long-time collaborator, acclaimed producer Paul ‘P-Dub’ Walton at the latter’s Loft Studios, with additional engineering by Scott Knapper.

Cult Leader Tactics will be available as a 4CD, 60-page hardback self-help manual, and a limited edition single gatefold Indie special with a bonus 7” single featuring a collaboration with Steven Wilson, as a gatefold single LP, a gatefold single LP indie-only release, comes with a bonus 7” featuring a second collaboration with Steven Wilson, a gatefold single coloured LP, digipack CD and digital.

Draper has announced a 21-date UK tour for February and March, playing stripped back versions of songs from the new album, Spooky Action and Mansun classics and rarities. You can see the dates below.

Pre-order Cult Leader Tactics.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Paul Draper: Cult Leader Tactics

1. Internationalle

2. Dirty Trix

3. Cult Leader Tactics in E-Flat Minor

4. You’ve Got No Life Skills, Baby!

5. U Killed My Fish

6. Everyone Becomes A Problem Eventually

7. Annie

8. Talkin’ Behind My Back

9. Omega Man

10. Lyin’ ‘Bout Who U Sleep With

Paul Draper Live Dates:

Feb 27: Oxford O2 Academy

Feb 28: Reading Sub89

Mar 1: Chester The Live Room

Mar 2: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 4: Abrdeen The Tunnels

Mar 5: Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Club

Mar 6: Birmingham The O2 Institute

Mar 8: Norwich The Waterfront Studio

Mar 9: Manchester Gorilla

Mar 10: Hull Social On Humber Street

Mar 11: Sheffeiled The Leadmill - The Steel Stage

Mar 12: Newcastle St. Doms

Mar 14: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 15: Exeter Phoenix

Mar 16: Bristol The Fleece

Mar 17: Leicester O2 Academy 2

Mar 18: Bedford Esquires

Mar 20: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Mar 21: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Mar 22: Brighton Komedia

Mar 23: London Islington Assembly Hall