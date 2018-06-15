Paul Draper announces acoustic tour

Paul Draper has announced a short run of tour dates in which he will undertake this first ever full-length acoustic shows.

Draper will appear with regular guitarist Ben Sink and perform a set that will include early Mansun songs, tracks from Spooky Action and his EPs plus tracks from his work-in-progress second solo album.

Ahead of hese Draper will perform Mansun's second album, Six, in it's entirety at Festival No. 6 at Prtmerion on September 7 and at the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge the day before (Sept 6).

Mansun's recently reissued debut album, Attack Of The Grey Lantern, described in the new issue of Prog as, "It's not so much they don't make them like this anymore, it's more that they never really did at the time!", looks set to enter the UK Top 30 album chart.

And Draper has also been nominated in the Album Of The Year category for Spooky Action in this year's Progressive Music Awards.

Draper will play:

Bath Moles - November 14

Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre - 15

Cambridge Storey's Field Centre - 16

Leicester The Cookie - 17

York The Crescent Community Venue - 21

Aberdeen The Lemon Tree - 22

Edinburgh Pleasance Theatre - 23

Stockton-on-Tees Georgian Theatre - 24

Tickets go on sale from Draper's website on Wednesday June 20.