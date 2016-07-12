Paramore’s Hayley Williams guests on Chvrches Bury It

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has provided guest vocals on Chvrches track Bury It.

Williams appeared onstage with Lauren Mayberry and co in Nashville last year to perform the song – and along with the alternative take on the track, the Paramore singer appears in the animated video which accompanies the release.

The promo was created by Chvrches’ poster designer Jamie McKelvie and animated by Mighty Nice.

Chvrches’ Iain Cook tells Rolling Stone: “Ever since Jamie began working with us on Chvrches poster designs, we have been discussing ways in which we could further our creative relationship.

“His work on comics such as Phonogram, Young Avengers and most recently The Wicked + The Divine have cemented his reputation as one of the most unique and exciting artists.”

Last week, former Paramore drummer Zac Farro confirmed he’ll appear on the band’s next album – but no decision has been made on whether he’ll remain part of the band going forward.

Paramore bassist Jeremy Davis left last year, leaving Williams and Taylor York as the only official members. They’ve continued to work with touring musicians rounding out their live lineup.