Paramore debut gets limited vinyl reissue

Paramore will next month reissue their debut album on vinyl in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The special edition of All We Know Is Falling is issued on December 4 via Fueled By Ramen. Originally released in July 2005, the record spawned the singles Pressure, Emergency and All We Know.

It comes on coloured splatter-effect vinyl and only 4000 copies have been pressed. Included along with the original 10 tracks are O Star and This Circle from 2006’s The Summer Tic EP.

Paramore’s second Parahoy cruise sets sail from Miami on March 5 next year and includes New Found Glory, Mewithoutyou, Vacationer, Lights, X Ambassadors and Chvrches.

The band said: “With such an overwhelming and positive response to the inaugural Parahoy it’s only natural that we take to the seas again.

“If you missed all the fun first time round, or if you just want to do it all over again, we’re inviting you to join us in 2016. We can’t wait to be together at sea once again.”