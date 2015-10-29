Paramore confirm cruise lineup

Paramore have confirmed six artists who’ll be joining them onboard their second Parahoy cruise next year.

Singer Hayley Williams has posted a video on Facebook revealing that New Found Glory, Mewithoutyou, Vacationer, Lights, X Ambassadors and Chvrches will take to the sea with them from Miami on March 5-9, 2016.

The band say: “With such an overwhelming and positive response to the inaugural Parahoy it’s only natural that we take to the seas again.

“If you missed all the fun first time round, or if you just want to do it all over again, we’re inviting you to join us in 2016. We can’t wait to be together at sea once again.”

The event will take place onboard the Norwegian Pearl and will also feature DJs and comedians, while fans will have access to a casino, video arcade, bowling alley and fitness centre.

To pre-register, visit the Parahoy website.

Williams is engaged to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert and they collaborated earlier this year on an alternative take on his band’s track Vicious Love.