Paradise Lost turn the clock back 25 years with Draconian Times reissue

Paradise Lost have announced they’ll reissue their classic 1995 album Draconian Times later this year to mark its 25th anniversary.

It was the band’s fifth album – recorded between Surrey’s Ridge Farm studios and Great Linfield Manor in Bedfordshire – and has become Paradise Lost’s most successful album to date.

The 25th anniversary edition will be released on December 4 through Music For Nations on CD, a transparent blue vinyl double vinyl LP, audio cassette and on digital and streaming formats.

Paradise Lost guitarist Aaron Aedy says: “The Draconian Times era was the two amazing years of 95 and96 which saw us touring South America and Japan for the first time and getting to play with Ozzy Osbourne, The Sex Pistols and more.

“It then culminated in a tour finishing concert that every young metal fan of the 80s and 90s wanted to go to, let alone play – the last ever legendary Donington Monsters Of Rock. Dreams came true for us all during the whole Draconian Times period.”

Aedy adds: “25 years later, we're still very proud and humbled by the whole experience, so we're very pleased to see it reissued on vinyl again as it hasn't been available in that format for a long time. I’m also excited to get one myself!”

Paradise Lost released their latest studio album Obsidian earlier this year – an album Metal Hammer said was crammed full of “bona fide goth bangers.”

Paradise Lost: Draconian Times 25th Anniversary

1. Enchantment

2. Hallowed Land

3. The Last Time

4. Forever Failure

5. Once Solemn

6. Shadowkings

7. Elusive Cure

8. Yearn For Change

9. Shades Of God

10. Hands Of Reason

11. I See Your Face

12. Jaded