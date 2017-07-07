Paradise Lost launch lyric video for The Longest Winter

Paradise Lost have released a lyric video for their brand new track The Longest Winter.
The song will feature on the UK outfit’s upcoming album Medusa, which is set to arrive on September 1 via Nuclear Blast. It’ll be their 15th studio album and their first since 2015’s The Plague Within.
Explaining the background to the track, frontman Nick Holmes says: “I read a story about how wildlife was once beginning to flourish in the 30-mile exclusion zone after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 – particularly the wolf population.
“It was nice to think that that no matter how much mankind tried to fuck the planet up directly or indirectly, life carries on in some shape or form. But humans are humans and I recently heard that there is already now ‘timed’ hunting trips organised into the exclusion zone.”
Pre-orders for Medusa get under way today (July 7) and it’s now available in a variety of bundles, including t-shirt and hoodie packs, a collector’s box set edition and coloured vinyl.
Paradise Lost will play the Athens Rockwave festival in Greece today which will be followed by further live shows throughout the rest of the year.
Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist
- Fearless Sky
- Gods Of Ancient
- From The Gallows
- The Longest Winter
- Medusa
- No Passage For The Dead
- Blood & Chaos
- Until The Grave
- Frozen Illusion (Bonus)
- Shrines (Bonus)
- Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)
Paradise Lost 2017 tour dates
Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland
Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France
Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany
Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Sep 28: Herford X, Germany
Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland
Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany