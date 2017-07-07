Paradise Lost launch lyric video for The Longest Winter

Paradise Lost have released a lyric video for their brand new track The Longest Winter.

The song will feature on the UK outfit’s upcoming album Medusa, which is set to arrive on September 1 via Nuclear Blast. It’ll be their 15th studio album and their first since 2015’s The Plague Within.

Explaining the background to the track, frontman Nick Holmes says: “I read a story about how wildlife was once beginning to flourish in the 30-mile exclusion zone after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 – particularly the wolf population.

“It was nice to think that that no matter how much mankind tried to fuck the planet up directly or indirectly, life carries on in some shape or form. But humans are humans and I recently heard that there is already now ‘timed’ hunting trips organised into the exclusion zone.”

Pre-orders for Medusa get under way today (July 7) and it’s now available in a variety of bundles, including t-shirt and hoodie packs, a collector’s box set edition and coloured vinyl.

Paradise Lost will play the Athens Rockwave festival in Greece today which will be followed by further live shows throughout the rest of the year.

Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist

Fearless Sky Gods Of Ancient From The Gallows The Longest Winter Medusa No Passage For The Dead Blood & Chaos Until The Grave Frozen Illusion (Bonus) Shrines (Bonus) Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)

Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland

Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

