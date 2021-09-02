Paradise Lost celebrate Gothic's 30th anniversary with a huge retrospective and new vinyl edition

Renowned UK metal label Peaceville Records are marking the 30th anniversary of Paradise Lost’s seminal second album, Gothic, by releasing a limited edition gold vinyl edition, as well as a limited edition multi-disc retrospective, The Lost And The Painless, that features the album itself as well as a host of recordings from the band’s formative years.

The Lost And The Painless come in a large-size hardback book format featuring six CDs and one DVD, as well as a 92-page book detailing the band’s early years, and with a foreword by Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth. As well as the Gothic album itself, the CDs contain numerous demos, the 1990 debut album, Lost Paradise, the 1994 Gothic EP and recording from three lives shows from the band’s early period. Yet more live shows are featured on the DVD. Lost Paradise, Gothic and the Gothic EP have all been specially remastered by in-demand producer Jaime Gomez Arellano, and a bundle edition is available featuring the Gothic album in cassette format.

(Image credit: Porl Medlock)

Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes says: “Looking at the artwork for The Lost And The Painless and remembering those early albums and live shows, It's amazing to think that Gothic was released 30 years ago.

“It serves as a very important chapter in the life of the band and conjures a lot of nostalgia from the early 90s. We lived off crisps, slept in squats, on people’s floors and under vehicles. Cigarettes were £1.50 a packet, Stella Artois beer was still 5.2% proof, and travelling in a Ford Transit van with all the equipment and 10 people sitting on an old mattress was considered normal.

“Distant memories aside, it was also a great time for death metal music in general, and The Lost And The Painless serves as a timely reminder.”

Both The Lost And The Painless and the Gothic gold vinyl are available for pre-order now.