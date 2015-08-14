Paradise Lost announce tour support

Paradise Lost have announced the support acts for their upcoming UK tour.

They’ll be joined on the road by Tribulation and Lucifer for the dates which kick off next month in Manchester. The run of six shows comes on the back of Paradise Lost’s 14th album The Plague Within.

Frontman Nick Holmes says: “Our latest album has been seen by many as the heaviest that this band has produced in years, so it seems only right to have support bands that will set the dark and demonic tone for the evening ahead.”

Tribulation released their third album The Children Of The Night in April via Century Media, while Lucifer issued their studio debut Lucifer I in June via Rise Above.

Paradise Lost will be without drummer Adrian Erlandsson for the trip due to his commitments with At The Gates and The Haunted. He’ll be replaced by Waltteri Vayrynen for the run of shows.