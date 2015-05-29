Paradise Lost tour without drummer Erlandsson

Paradise Lost drummer Adrian Erlandsson will sit out the band’s European tour due to other commitments.

He’s busy with At The Gates and The Haunted, so he’ll be replaced by Finnish drummer Waltteri Vayrynen for the run of shows.

Vayrynen says: “No words can explain how excited, grateful and honoured I am to do all these shows with Paradise Lost. The band has been one of my first and biggest influences ever since I was a little kid. It’s gonna be one hell of a year!”

The band have just begun live activities in support of 14th album The Plague Within, to be launched on June 1 via Century Media. The tour includes eight British dates:

Sep 27: Dublin Academy

Sep 28: Belfast Limelight

Sep 30: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 01: Glasgow Garage

Oct 03: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Oct 04: London Koko

Nov 12: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 13: Nottingham Rock City

The Plague Within tracklist

No Hope In Sight 2. Terminal 3. An Eternity Of Lies 4. Punishment Through Time 5. Beneath Broken Earth 6. Sacrifice The Flame 7. Victim Of The Past 8. Flesh From Bone 9. Cry Out 10. Return To The Sun 11. Victim Of The Past

