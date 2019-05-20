Paper pizza plate used by Kurt Cobain sells for an astonishing $22,000

An old paper plate that Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain once ate pizza from has sold in New York for an astonishing $22,400.

The plate dates back to April 23, 1990, and features Nirvana’s setlist from the 9:30 nightclub in Washington, which was handwritten by Cobain.

It went under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions, who held a Music Icons event at the Hard Rock Cafe at New York’s Times Square on Saturday. And that’s not all.

Another item that has found a new home is the cardigan Cobain wore at his final photoshoot, which sold for $75,000.

Julien’s Auctions say: “Jesse Frohman was commissioned to shoot Nirvana for the album cover of In Utero, released on September 21, 1993.

“The shoot was meant to take place in Central Park in New York City, but due to Cobain being sick just hours before, the shoot was relocated to the basement of the hotel where the band was staying.

“Cobain showed up three hours late to the shoot and immediately asked for a bucket due to his nausea.”

Other items that were sold over the weekend include the silk shirt worn by Freddie Mercury in the 1991 video for These Are The Days Of Our Lives ($54,400), an Iranian rug used onstage by ELP’s Greg Lake (£34,375), and a pair of prescription glasses worn by Elton John on the cover of his 1995 album Made In England ($16,000).

Barry Jackson’s original acrylic painting which was used on the cover of Dio’s The Last In Line in 1984 sold for $25,600, while a A 1959 Gibson Custom Les Paul Reissue owned and played by former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley went under the hammer for $19,200.

