Pantera announce nine more European shows for 2023

The new-look Pantera have added a further nine European shows to their much-discussed and somewhat controversial 2023 comeback tour.

Having previously announced their return to Europe after a 22-year absence to play Germany's Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, from June 2-4, 2023, the quartet - Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus new recruits Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante- have now supplemented their summer schedule with nine additional European shows, taking in both festival appearances and arena headline dates.

The quartet's new dates are:



May 26: Sofia Armeets Arena, BUL

May 27: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, ROM

May 30: Budapest Barba Negra, HUN

May 31: Vienna Gasometer, AUS



June 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, POL

June 12: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

June 13: Berlin Verti Music Hall, GER

June15: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

June 21: Hamburg Edel Optics, GER

Pantera's world tour is scheduled to begin at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest on December 14.

Earlier this week, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello suggested that the 'reunion' tour will be "great for metal."



He tells WRIF's Riff TV: "I think it's a great thing. Can you imagine the people that haven't seen this are gonna see these songs live? I think it's great for metal. I think it's great to pay tribute to Dime and Vinnie. I'm looking forward to it. I think when people see it, they're gonna bug out, because they're gonna do it right.

"It's, like, 'Yeah, man, wait 'til you see this.' This music should be celebrated. We're part of this metal thing, this metal family."



Phil Anselmo's presence in the metal scene remains controversial, however, after he was filmed screaming the words "white power" and giving a Nazi salute on stage at a Dimebag Darrell tribute show in January 2016.

Pantera's founding guitarist was shot dead on stage at a Damageplan show in Columbus, Ohio on December 8, 2004. His brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, died of dilated cardiomyopathy and coronary artery disease in 2018, leaving Anselmo and Brown as the only surviving members of the "classic" Pantera lineup.