Panic! At The Disco release LA Devotee

Panic! At The Disco have released a stream of their track LA Devotee.

It features on Brendon Urie and co’s fifth album Death Of A Bachelor, out on January 15 via Fueled By Ramen.

The record will be the band’s first since 2013’s Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die – and their first without drummer Spencer Smith who quit in April.

Those who pre-order Death Of A Bachelor get instant access to LA Devotee, Victorious, Hallelujah and Emperor’s New Clothes.

Panic! At The Disco are currently on tour across the US and were recently confirmed as Slam Dunk 2016 headliners.

Death Of A Bachelor tracklist