Pallas launch digital album to raise finds for former keyboard player Mike Stobbie

Scottish prog rockers Pallas are to release a special digital album of previously unreleased and classic tracks featuring founder member Mike Stobbie.

Stobbie recently lost part of his arm due to a serious attack of the flesheating bug necrotising fasciitis, and the new release is intended to help raise funds for Mike’s non-NHS treatment, the aim of which is to generate enough money to allow Mike to undergo ground-breaking surgery that will provide him with a bionic hand and help him to reach his goal of returning to composing and performing.

The new album is entitled Compendium, and you can watch a new video for the song Refugee below. All purchases of the album will go towards a Gofundme page set up in Mike’s honour by long-term friend and collaborator, Jeff Green.

"The band has chosen this coming Friday as the release date as it is ‘Bandcamp Friday’, where the online retailer forgoes their own fees," explains Pallas singer Alan Reed. "This should maximise income from the sale of the album. It will remain available beyond the seventh of April, and all sums raised will be donated to Mike’s gofundme appeal. The album will be provided on a ‘pay what you want basis’, with a minimum suggested price of £20.00."

Pallas recently announced that Reed had rejoined the band for a new studio album.

Compendium will be available from the Pallas bandcamp page as of tomorrow.

The band also still encourage individual donations to Mike’s appeal, which can be found here.

Alan Reed, who has worked extensively with Mike both inside and outside of the band, has also blogged on his experience here (WARNING: contains graphic images of Mike's injuries).