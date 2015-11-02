Pain Of Salvation outline concept album

Pain Of Salvation’s 10th record will be a concept album founded on their heavier work, mainman Daniel Gildenlow has revealed.

Their last release, 2014’s Falling Home, was an acoustic collection mainly featuring new interpretations of older material.

But the follow-up will demonstrate a different approach.

Gildenlow says: “Ragnar Zolberg and I truly enjoy writing music together, and have that sort of completing-each-others’-sentences dynamic that I have only found in very few people.

“You’ll see a hungry and strong Pain Of Salvation, confidently returning to a harder and heavier form – still, as always, without losing the intimacy and originality that has been the trademark of the band.”

He adds: “Anyone who has witnessed on stage what today’s Pain Of Salvation are capable of will understand how much I’m looking forward to show what we can do in a studio.”

The band just completed a short tour of the Netherlands and play the Crossroads Club in Rome, Italy, on December 12, followed by the Circolo Magnolia in Milan on December 13.

