Pain Of Salvation have gone and covered Holy Diver

Those crazy Swedes in Pain Of Salvation have given us first-dibs of their lounged-up cover of Dio's Holy Diver.

Taken from their Falling Home album, mainman Daniel Gildenlöw says of the cover: “A few years back we were asked to play in a local metal event where every band got three songs from a particular artist. We got Dio on our plate, and decided to make a very special rendition of Holy Diver.

“It stayed with us over the years, and we are thrilled finally to be able to present it on recording. We just wish Ronnie could still be around to hear it.”

Falling Home is out now via InsideOut and also features a cover of Perfect Day by Lou Reed.