Pain Of Salvation confirm acoustic reworks record

Pain Of Salvation will release an acoustic album entitled Falling Home on November 10, they’ve confirmed.

The 11-track title features reworks of material from across the band’s catalogue and included the brand-new title track plus covers of Dio’s Holy Diver and Lou Reed’s Perfect Day.

The follow-up to 2011’s Road Salt Two will be available for pre-order from InsideOut starting on October 13. More details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Daniel Gildenlow’s outfit are gearing up to appear at ProgPower Europe in the Netherlands at the weekend – they’ll play a 70-minute set of old material on October 4 the deliver 2002 classic album Remedy Lane in full the following day.

InsideOut recently re-released that record, plus 2001’s The Perfect Element Part I, in limited-edition vinyl. Some copies remain on sale.

Falling Home tracklist