Pain Of Salvation announce 2018 tour dates

Pain Of Salvation have announced a European headline tour for later this year.

The autumn shows have been organised in support of their latest album In The Passing Light Of Day and will kick off at the Columbia Theatre in Berlin on August 31 and conclude with a show at Strasbourg’s La Laiterie on September 20.

The new dates will follow six South American shows which have been re-scheduled from earlier this year. They’ll get under way from next week, with Pain Of Salvation also due to play a handful of summer and winter shows in Europe and Russia.

Speaking about the upcoming performances in South America, the band say: “We are super thrilled to return to South America, and we are looking forward to meet all our wonderful fans there again!

“We have secretly been playing a few songs during rehearsals that we haven’t played in a long time, and we plan to bring some of them to the stage for this trip.

“The fans in South America always give us something special, so of course we want to return that favour, with interest.”

Find a full list of Pain Of Salvation’s 2018 tour dates below, with the autumn headline shows highlighted in bold.

Pain Of Salvation 2018 tour dates

Apr 26: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Rival, Brazil

Apr 27: Belo Horizonte Granfinos, Brazil

Apr 28: Limeira Bar da Montanha, Brazil

Apr 29: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

May 01: Buenos Aires Roxy Live, Argentina

May 03: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Jun 16: Rome Largo Venue, Italy

Jun 17: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 29: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain

Jun 30: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Aug 31: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Sep 01: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 02: Krakow Studio, Poland

Sep 04: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Sep 05: Budapest A38, Hungary

Sep 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Sep 08: Balver Höhle German Kultrock Festival, Germany

Sep 09: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Sep 10: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Sep 12: Manchester Academy Club, UK

Sep 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Sep 14: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Sep 15: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Sep 17: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 18: Savigny-le-Temple L’Empreinte, France

Sep 19: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Sep 20: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 02: St. Petersburg Zal Club, Russia

Nov 03: Moscow Zil Arena, Russia