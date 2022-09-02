Ozzy Osbourne to perform halftime set at LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills

Ozzy Osbourne is to perform a medley of songs at halftime during the upcoming NFL season opener between the Los Angele Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

The game will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 8, the day before the release of Ozzy's new studio album Patient Number 9. Fans watching at home on NBC and Peacock will be shown a portion of the performance during the halftime interval. Tickets for the game itself are on sale now (opens in new tab).

The news of Ozzy's performance comes a month after he hooked up with fellow Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi to perform the classic Paranoid at the closing ceremony of this year's Commonwealth Games.

"I said to Sharon: ‘I can’t fucking perform’, Ozzy told The Observer. "She said: ‘Are you sure?’ And I thought about it, and I thought: ‘Fuck it, I’m gonna go for it.’ It’s one song – and I’ve sung it every fucking night for the last 55 years, so it’s not like I’m going to forget the fucking words!”

In other Ozzy-shaped news, his return to England is to be the subject of Home To Roost, a new BBC TV reality show capturing the day-to-day lives of The Prince Of Darkness and his bride.

“The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet," say the Beeb. "With everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself."

Ozzy talks in detail about the making of his new Patient Number 9 album in the new issue of Classic Rock. It's in UK stores now, and is also available to buy online (opens in new tab).