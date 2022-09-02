Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's return to England is to become a TV reality show

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's return to England will serve as the backdrop of a new BBC TV reality show capturing the day-to-day lives of metal's premier power couple.

Home to Roost will be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the UK next year. Kelly Osbourne, who is expecting her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, will also be featured.

According to the publicity for the forthcoming show, “The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet — with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself.”

Home to Roost is being produced by the multi-genre TV production company Expectation. The company’s creative directors, Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, have also released a statement expressing their excitement for the project, which is being launched 20 years on from the family's iconic MTV show first airing.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the UK is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Wicks and Barr say. “Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us — now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

As previously reported, a film about Ozzy and Sharon's life is also in development.



In 2020 Ozzy told Rolling Stone: “From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship. It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently.”

“It’s a story about a survivor," Mrs O added. "No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”



"We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that," she told Rolling Stone. "We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”