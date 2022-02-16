Ozzy Osbourne shares totally batsh*t video for new NFT variant MutantBatz

Ozzy Osbourne is well and truly aboard the NFT crazy train, and has unveiled a new video promoting his new NFT customisation tool, known as a "biting utility" for his range of CryptoBatz.

The option allows users who own one of Ozzy's NFT bats to "mutate" them by biting another bat, or NFT, or something. We're not entirely sure, but what we do know is that the utility, known as MutantBatz, will arrive on February 20.

To promote MutantBatz, Ozzy has shared a bizarre tongue-in-cheek video which sees the singer waddling around in a lavish leopard print robe.

If you're confused about what's up for grabs here, the video explains: "Using lines of code in the ERC-721 Smart Contract, you can have hours of fun. Simply visit www.cryptobatz.com, connect your wallet, and select the NFT victim you'd like to bite.

"The blockchain will magically create a mutant bat that you can call your own". And that's just about all you can do with your MutantBat. Or CryptoBat. Or Bored Ape. Or any other NFT, available in this new and confusing digital world, for that matter.

"And it doesn't stop there", the video continues to explain, "your cool new MutantBat will share the traits of both your CryptoBat and the victim."

Word of warning, though, you can only get your CryptoBat to bite another NFT bat once, so choose carefully, as you'll be stuck with that customisation.

Cryptobatz, a collection of 9666 non-fungible tokens designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Prince Of Darkness's infamous bat-biting incident, was unveiled in January. Shortly after Ozzy entered the market with the range, CryptoBat buyers were targeted by a phishing scam, and may have even been scammed for thousands of dollars due to a shortlink error.

To announce the initial launch, Ozzy and Sharon teamed up to create a similarly strange, yet highly amusing video.

Discussing his venture, which he described as a "fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans", Ozzy tells Rolling Stone: "I've been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own".

"Cryptobatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!"

Watch the full video below: