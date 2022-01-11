Watch Sharon Osbourne's dramatic video featuring Ozzy freaking out over NFTs

Like many musicians, Ozzy Osbourne has jumped on the NFT bandwagon, even though most of us still don't really understand what they are, or the technical babble that is used to describe them.

Ozzy's CryptoBatz collection – comprised of 9,666 non-fungible tokens – is a new creation in the digital art world, and pays tribute to his infamous live bat-biting incident in 1982, which you can now own a small slice of in the form of a totally cool virtual bat.

In a new, highly-amusing video, wife and manager Sharon explains Ozzy's NFT journey, while he freaks out behind the scenes in his home library over the creative process of making said NFT.

While a wearily slow version of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata plays out in the background for that dramatic touch, Sharon says – while incorporating tech-savvy crypto-friendly phrases – "Ozzy wanted a Bored Ape for his birthday, but I told him the floor was just too high. And with crypto winter just around the corner, it wasn't a good idea.

"Then he missed the Clone X White list by a few hours, and that didn't go down well at all. He was becoming a laughing stock with his friends. I really thought he was NGMI. But my Ozzy doesn't give up".

FYI, NGMI means "not going to make it", and in crypto-speak, it basically refers to the scenario where someone sells an NFT that is destined for long-term success at a loss. The seller then may be judged as NGMI.

Then, Sharon explains that Ozzy started "thinking", "working" and locking himself "away in his library for weeks working on something big". That something "big" resulted in an array of multi-coloured bats of different designs, which Ozzy laments over while grabbing different blueprints and sketches, including one copy of Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, complete with scribbled over bat wings.

Recently, Ozzy spoke to Rolling Stone about his new venture, which he described as a "fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans."

"I've been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own," Ozzy said. "Cryptobatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!"

For those interested in owning a Cryptobat, the collection offers fans the ability to create their very own NFT, titled MutantBatz, formed of mutated Cryptobatz that have been combined with other collections.

