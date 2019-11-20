Ozzy Osbourne invites fans on a trip Straight To Hell

Ozzy Osbourne is inviting fans to an online event tomorrow night at midnight.

The vocalist uploaded a postcard to his website, simply saying: “You’re invited. Join me this Friday, November 22 at midnight. You’ll be going Straight To Hell.”

He also posted details of the event on Facebook.

It looks like it's going to be the second single from Ozzy’s upcoming studio album Ordinary Man, with fans clicking on the postcard able to pre-save the track to either Spotify or Apple Music.

Earlier this month, the former Black Sabbath vocalist released the track Under The Graveyard from his first solo album since 2010’s Scream.

Ozzy is joined on the record by by Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former California Breed man Andrew Watt on guitar.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Ozzy would make his live comeback at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, where he’ll perform Take What You Want with Post Malone, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt.

Ozzy was forced to postpone all of his 2019 touring plans after he was hospitalised with pneumonia and, as he was recovering, he fell at home, injuring his back, neck and shoulders – dislodging the metal rods he had inserted following his 2003 ATV accident in the process.

The live dates have now been rescheduled and will take place throughout 2020,