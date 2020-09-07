Ozzy Osbourne: I don’t have any interest in another Sabbath gig

Ozzy Osbourne has shut the door on any potential Black Sabbath reunion.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the chances of reuniting with ex-bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for gigs in the future, the singer said: “Not for me. It’s done.

“The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don’t know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice. I’ve talked to him a few times, but I don’t have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig].”

Sabbath played their farewell show on February 4, 2017. Since then, all four original members have said they’d consider reuniting. In 2019, Geezer Butler said he “wouldn’t say never” to a one-off reunion, while Ozzy himself expressed a desire to do “one last gig” with estranged drummer Ward.

Ozzy was speaking ahead of the premiere of his new TV documentary, The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne. The film charts Ozzy’s life and careeer, and feature interviews with artists including Marilyn Manson, Post Malone, Rob Zombie, Ice-T and Korn’s Jonathan Davis.