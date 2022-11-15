Ozzy leads the charge for rock and metal in the latest Grammy nominations

The nominations for the 65sth Annual Grammy Awards have been announced, with Ozzy Osbourne earning nominations in four categories.

Ozzy's song Patient Number 9 (featuring Jeff Beck) has been shortlisted for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, while his latest album Patient Number 9 is in the running for Best Rock Album.

Maryland hardcore band Turnstile picked up three nominations: Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Song (for Blackout) and Best Rock Performance (Holiday).

In the Best Metal Performance category, Ghost, Megadeth and Muse will battle it out with Ozzy and Turnstile for the coveted gong.

West Country post-punks Idles picked up two nominations. Their fourth album Crawler has been shortlisted for Best Rock Album, while their song Crawl! has been nominated in the Best Rock Performance category.

Isle of Wight indie rockers Wet Leg have have been shortlisted in five different categories. They're up for Best New Artist alongside Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin; Best Alternative Music Performance with Chaise Lounge, Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut, plus there's nods in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Remixed Recording categories (the latter for Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)).

Elsewhere in the nominations, Red Hot Chili Peppers were nominated in the Best Rock Song category for Black Summer, while Underoath's Voyeurist was shortlisted for Best Recording Package. 

Find a list of nominees relating to rock, metal, prog and blues below. A list of all other nominations on the official Grammy website.

Best New Artist

Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, via the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand through Paramount+.

