Ozzy: I'd like to play the Commonwealth Games in 2020 with Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he would like to play the 2020 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with Black Sabbath.

Asked by ITV News if he had considered playing the opening ceremony of the Games in his hometown after his current world tour finishes, Ozzy replied: “Yeah, that would be fantastic. With Black Sabbath or on my own.”

The metal icons officially disbanded in 2017, after playing their final show in Birmingham. Ozzy also announced his own farewell tour, which includes a headlining show at the Download Festival on Sunday June 10.

Ozzy is the recipient of this year’s Metal Hammer Golden God award. He will pick it up at the ceremony, held in London on June 11.

“My lifetime achievement is staying alive,” Ozzy told ITV News of the accolade. He continued: “My peers are all going. When that many people die, you do go, ‘I wonder if I’m on the list?’”

Ozzy paid tribute to late Motörhead mainman Lemmy, himself a winner of the Golden God award in 2005.

“Lemmy was a hero to me to the bitter end. If anyone had said to me, ‘Who is a heavy metal person?’, I’d say Lemmy. He lived the lifestyle. I go round there one day and he’s got five or six bottles of bourbon empty. I said, ‘Are you collecting the bottles now?’ He said, ‘No, I heard there was 37 different bourbons, I want to try one of each.’”

Tickets are on sale now for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, take place on June 11 at the Indigo in the O2, London. The ceremony will also feature live performances from headliners Parkway Drive plus Baroness, Myrkur, Meshuggah and Carpenter Brut.