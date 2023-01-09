Ozzy admits to being "deeply nervous" about returning to reality TV, says The Osbournes show sent his family "crazy"

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the negative consequences experienced by his family after their reality TV show The Osbournes, which aired on MTV from 2002 until 2005, made the whole family celebrities.

The success of the programme - which followed the chaotic life of the rock 'n' roll family after their move to Los Angeles two decades ago - set the precedent for future reality shows, such as The Kardashians.

Now, the original cast, comprised of Ozzy, wife/manager Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack, will be returning for a rebooted series of the show, titled Home To Roost, as the couple leave LA for their UK home in Buckinghamshire. Kelly, who is 38 years old, recently had a baby with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, and Jack, who is now 37 years old, is a father of four. Aimee Osbourne, who did not appear in the original series, will also not appear in the sequel.

Although fans are excited about the series, which is being produced and broadcast by the BBC, Black Sabbath's former frontman tells the Mirror he is feeling "deeply nervous" about reprising the series. As he explains, the success of the original show sent his family "crazy", and he is still feeling traumatised by its effects.

Ozzy reveals how he only agreed to the sequel to help Sharon relaunch her TV career after she was "cancelled" and fired from The Talk in 2021 following conflict with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"I don’t know how The Kardashians have done it for so long – it sent us crazy at the end," The Prince Of Darkness says.

As he explains, the fame that came with the success of the show soon became unmanageable for his family, particularly for Kelly and Jack who began struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

"I am not sorry I did it, but after three or four years I said, ‘Do you know what, we’re going to lose somebody because it is getting too crazy,’ the singer continues.

“There is rock and roll fame, which is pretty intense, but that Osbourne level was just unbelievable. The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs. Jack got clean and sober on that show, Kelly messed up on that show, I was messed up and Sharon got cancer.”

Home to Roost will hit screens some time in 2023 on BBC One and its VOD service iPlayer as a 10-part series.