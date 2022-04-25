Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years.

Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."

“And then if you do, how they pull away, even though they might feel the same way," she continues. "The ebbing and flow of that were fascinating to me.”

Aimée, the eldest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, also disclosed her plan to drop singles rather than full albums from now on, adding, "I feel a different sense of freedom and excitement that comes from releasing a couple of songs or a single at a time".

If you're expecting Aimée's music to sound like Black Sabbath or something that you could at least bang your head to, prepare to be surprised. Aimée, however, is well aware of the public's expectations, being The Prince Of Darkness' daughter and all, but declares her music has largely been met with positive support. A large amount of that support, it seems, comes from her father.

“My dad has responded really positively to a lot of it," she notes. "It’s been a really fun way to connect with him about being in the same industry now. He is so dedicated and his ability to continue working and creating, his appetite for that is so admirable, it’s unbelievable.

“Nothing stands in his way when it comes to anything creative, whether it’s painting, writing lyrics, melodies. From the minute he’s awake to when he goes to sleep, that’s what he does. And so to have that as an example has been such a gift, and to feel like something to live up to has been a great way to connect with him.”

Listen to Against Mine below: