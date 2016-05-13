Overkill announce European tour

Overkill have announced a 17-date European headline tour.

They wrapped up a run of UK dates last month, and frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says while they’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, work on the follow-up to 2014’s White Devil Armory will soon begin.

He says: “Here we go again. With a lead foot and speed, and a hammering stampede, as our ears they will bleed, we are preparing to start recording our next project.

“The riffs and ideas have been flying and exploding – all systems are go and the wheels are rolling.”

Overkill will be joined on the road by Crowbar, Shredhead and Desecrator.

In addition to the newly announced dates, Overkill were this week confirmed for the inaugural Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event, which will take place at the San Manuel Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California, on the weekend of September 24-25.

OverKill 2016 European tour

Nov 02: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 03: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Nov 04: Pinarella Rockplanet Club, Italy

Nov 05: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Nov 06: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 07: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 09: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 10: Erfurt HSD Erfurt, Germany

Nov 11: Osnabruck Hyde Park, Germany

Nov 12: Weissenhauser Strand Ostsee, Germany

Nov 13: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 16: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 17: Budapest Barba Negra Club, Hungary

Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Winter Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic