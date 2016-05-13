Overkill announce European tour

Overkill have announced a 17-date European headline tour.
They wrapped up a run of UK dates last month, and frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says while they’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, work on the follow-up to 2014’s White Devil Armory will soon begin.
He says: “Here we go again. With a lead foot and speed, and a hammering stampede, as our ears they will bleed, we are preparing to start recording our next project.
“The riffs and ideas have been flying and exploding – all systems are go and the wheels are rolling.”
Overkill will be joined on the road by Crowbar, Shredhead and Desecrator.
In addition to the newly announced dates, Overkill were this week confirmed for the inaugural Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event, which will take place at the San Manuel Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California, on the weekend of September 24-25.
OverKill 2016 European tour
Nov 02: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 03: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Nov 04: Pinarella Rockplanet Club, Italy
Nov 05: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Nov 06: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 07: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 09: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 10: Erfurt HSD Erfurt, Germany
Nov 11: Osnabruck Hyde Park, Germany
Nov 12: Weissenhauser Strand Ostsee, Germany
Nov 13: Berlin SO36, Germany
Nov 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Nov 16: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Nov 17: Budapest Barba Negra Club, Hungary
Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 19: Zlin Winter Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic