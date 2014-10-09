Osada Vida offer hint of album No.5

Osada Vida have launched a brief trailer video for their fifth album, The After Effect.

It’s to be released on November 17 via MVD and follow’s last year’s Particles.

The Polish prog-metal outfit recruited vocalist Marek Majewski for the 2013 record, and have since added guitarist Jan Mitoraj and drummer Marek Romanowski, who replaced Bartek Bereska and Adam Podzimski respectively.

Keyboardist Rafal Paluszek recently said: “A lot has changed since the release of Uninvited Dreams in 2009. Osada is somewhere else now – though the most important values remain.”