Orphaned Land to release new album in January

Orphaned Land have announced that their new album will be released early next year

The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One is titled Unsung Prophets And Dead Messiahs and will arrive on January 28 via Century Media.

The majority of the record has already been recorded, with Jens Bogren once again looking after mixing and mastering duties. It’s also been revealed that Steve Hackett will guest on the album, with further musicians to be announced in due course.

Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “Hails from the recording studio! We are so thrilled and impatient for you all to hear Unsung Prophets And Dead Messiahs.

“I wish to inform our old school fans that growls are back as well as killer melodies that will break your hearts!

“On a personal note, it’s such a great feeling after a career of 25 years to know that we are still at our best. Prepare for something strong!”

Orphaned Land have also announced that they are planning an extensive European tour in support of Unsung Prophets And Dead Messiahs in early 2018, with further details to be revealed in due course.

They’ll head out on a run of North American dates in September. Find the dates below.

Sep 06: Atlanta Prog Power, GA

Sep 07: Tampa Crowbar, FL

Sep 08: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC

Sep 09: Cincinnati Madfrog, OH

Sep 10: Frederick Cafe 611, MD

Sep 11: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Sep 12: Montreal Coop Katacombes, QC

Sep 13: Toronto The Garrison, ON

Sep 14: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Sep 15: Berwyn Wire, IL

Sep 18: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Sep 19: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Sep 20: Oakland Metro Opera House, CA

Sep 21: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

