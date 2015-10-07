Orphaned Land's Kobi Farhi covers Leonard Cohen

The Orphaned Land frontman has joined forces with the Stimmgewalt choir to cover Leonard Cohen’s classic Hallelujah.

You might think it’s an odd fit for the Golden God winning metalhead, but speaking to Hammer, Kobi says that he has always been a huge fan of Cohen – “having this rearranged version is a dream come true, and time wise it fits perfectly our acoustic tour.”

Orphaned Land are heading out across Europe for a special unplugged tour with the Stimmgewalt choir, treating fans to something a little different.

“We play songs we never played before along with specially rearranged versions of our well known songs… This is an enchanting show, and on some cities its in a church! See you all soon!”

8 October: La Peniche, Lille, FR

9 October: Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

10 October: St. John’s Bethnal Green, London, UK

11 October: Le Zebre de Belleville, Paris, FR

13 October: Komma, Wörgl, AT

14 October: Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, DE

15 October: Christus Kirche, Bochum, DE

16 October: Johannes Kirche, Hamburg, DE

17 October: Juz Live Club, Andernach, DE

18 October: Hansa 39, Munich, DE

21 October: A38, Budapest, HU

22 October: Work In Progress, Padova, IT

23 October: Traffic Live, Rome, IT

24 October: Mumble Rumble, Salerno, IT

25 October: Liveloo 23, Alessandria, IT