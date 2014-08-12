Orphaned Land + Flotsam And Jetsam on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

While at Bloodstock we weren't just getting merry on 100 different ales and ciders, we were also talking to some of the most interesting bands in our world.

Tonight we’ll be talking to the rejuvenated Flotsam And Jetsam aka the band who gave the world Jason motherfuckin’ Newsted. And we have a revelatory chat with Israel’s own Orphaned Land about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. You’re not gonna want to miss this.

Plus we’ll have killer tunes from Clutch, Bloody Hammers, Down, Atomic Bitchwax, letlive., Monster Truck and Audrey Horne.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.