Orphaned Land announce 30th anniversary album collection

Israeli prog metallers Orphaned Land have announced that they will celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of an eight-disc, career-spanning box set 30 Years Of Oriental Metal through Century Media on December 10.

The limited edition set will feature eight CDs featuring six full-length albums and a bonus song collection from the past 30 years on two extra CDs. The box also contains an extended 112-page booklet with special liner notes for each album from Kobi Farhi and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

“Wow... it's unbelievable 30 years have gone already," exclaims lead singer Farhi. "Looking back, we feel so proud we succeeded to extend the metal scene from the well-known American, South American, European & Scandinavian scenes, we made it wider when we started the Oriental Metal genre and introduced metal from the Middle East to the world, since 1991. Cheers for the next 30 years!“

Pre-order 30 Years Of Oriental Metal.