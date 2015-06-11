Orphaned Land go live and unplugged

Orphaned Land have announced a Europan acoustic tour starting starting in September.

The 25-date journey includes UK stops in London and Manchester in October, and follows a run of full-power festival appearances on the continent.

Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “Anyone who has seen an unplugged Orphaned Land show knows that it’s an unforgettable experience. It’s always nice to strip our songs with different arrangements.

“I’ve waited a long time to take my ‘Jesus white dress’ out of the closet. I guarantee it’s going to be a holy musical experience – something to remember.”

The Israelis will be joined on the shows by the Stimmgewalt male and female choir, with support will be provided by Molllust.

Orphaned Land recently reported they were working on their sixth album – their first without Yossi Sassi, who left last year to concentrate on his solo career. The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One is expected in 2016.

Jun 19: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Jun 20: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 28: Gavirate Va Liffrock Festival, Italy

Aug 01: Ostrava V Plamench, Czech Republic

Aug 07: Villena Leyandas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 09: Vagos Open Air, Portugal

Sep 04: St Garshausen In Extemo 20th Anniversary Fest, Denmark

Sep 05: Tours Mfest, France

European Unplugged Tour 2015

Sep 25: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 26: Lille La Peniche, France

Sep 27: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Sep 29: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain

Sep 30: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Oct 01: Lisbon Cinema Sao Jorge, Portugal

Oct 02: Sevilla Custom, Spain

Oct 03: Granada El Tren, Spain

Oct 04: Barcelona Boveda, Spain

Oct 06: Lyon O’Totem, France

Oct 08: Lille La Peniche, France

Oct 09: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Oct 10: London St John’s Hackney, UK

Oct 11: Paris Le Zebre de Belleville, France

Oct 13: Worgl Komma, Austria

Oct 14: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 15: Bochum Christus Kirche, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Johannes Kirche, Germany

Oct 17: Andernach Juz Live Club, Germany

Oct 18: Munich Hansa 39, Germany

Oct 21: Budapest A38, Hungary

Oct 22: Padova Work In Progress, Italy

Oct 23: Rome Traffic Live, Italy

Oct 24: Salerno Mumble Rumble, Italy

Oct 25: Alessandria Liveloo 23, Italy