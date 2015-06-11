Orphaned Land go live and unplugged

Orphaned Land have announced a Europan acoustic tour starting starting in September.
The 25-date journey includes UK stops in London and Manchester in October, and follows a run of full-power festival appearances on the continent.
Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “Anyone who has seen an unplugged Orphaned Land show knows that it’s an unforgettable experience. It’s always nice to strip our songs with different arrangements.
“I’ve waited a long time to take my ‘Jesus white dress’ out of the closet. I guarantee it’s going to be a holy musical experience – something to remember.”
The Israelis will be joined on the shows by the Stimmgewalt male and female choir, with support will be provided by Molllust.
Orphaned Land recently reported they were working on their sixth album – their first without Yossi Sassi, who left last year to concentrate on his solo career. The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One is expected in 2016.
Festival dates
Jun 19: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands
Jun 20: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium
Jun 28: Gavirate Va Liffrock Festival, Italy
Aug 01: Ostrava V Plamench, Czech Republic
Aug 07: Villena Leyandas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 09: Vagos Open Air, Portugal
Sep 04: St Garshausen In Extemo 20th Anniversary Fest, Denmark
Sep 05: Tours Mfest, France
European Unplugged Tour 2015
Sep 25: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Sep 26: Lille La Peniche, France
Sep 27: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Sep 29: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain
Sep 30: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Oct 01: Lisbon Cinema Sao Jorge, Portugal
Oct 02: Sevilla Custom, Spain
Oct 03: Granada El Tren, Spain
Oct 04: Barcelona Boveda, Spain
Oct 06: Lyon O’Totem, France
Oct 08: Lille La Peniche, France
Oct 09: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK
Oct 10: London St John’s Hackney, UK
Oct 11: Paris Le Zebre de Belleville, France
Oct 13: Worgl Komma, Austria
Oct 14: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 15: Bochum Christus Kirche, Germany
Oct 16: Hamburg Johannes Kirche, Germany
Oct 17: Andernach Juz Live Club, Germany
Oct 18: Munich Hansa 39, Germany
Oct 21: Budapest A38, Hungary
Oct 22: Padova Work In Progress, Italy
Oct 23: Rome Traffic Live, Italy
Oct 24: Salerno Mumble Rumble, Italy
Oct 25: Alessandria Liveloo 23, Italy