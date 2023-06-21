Original Marillion Herne The Hunter t-shirt to be reprinted

The reprinting of early Marillion t-shirt depicting an image for their song Herne The Hunter as well as the band's early logo, by original designer Darrell Kirsop, is currently being looked into.

Herne The Hunter is an early Marillion song from the 1981 period prior to Fish joining the band. Originally an instrumental, it was written about the figure from English folklore, often associated with Windsor Forest and Great Park in Berkshire. The band's original logo and the Herne image graced their first ever t-shirt, which sold at the time for the princely sum of £2.50!

The song was originally recorded by a line-up featuring guitarist Steve Rothery, drummer Mick Pointer, keyboard player Brian Jellimen and bassist and vocalist Doug Irvine, and although Fish added some lyrics following his arrival but the song did not evolve into a different song in. the band's later catalogue.

Now, some 45-years later, original designer Kirsop, known as Darrell Foster back in 1981, is planning to reprint the shirts. So he can decide whether the retro shirt can be produced (and distributed) at a reasonable price.

Kirsop has created a small questionnaire where fans can register their interest to help move the project forward which you can find here. You can see the t-shirt design below.