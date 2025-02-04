Order your limited edition Steven Wilson x Prog bundle – featuring a coloured vinyl version of The Overview and a signed art print!

Prog has teamed up with UK Steven Wilson to celebrate the release of his great new concept album The Overview to bring you this special, limited edition bundle.

You can get the brand new issue of Prog featuring Steven on the front cover, along with a mint green vinyl edition of The Overview and an individually signed art print.

There are just 250 of these bundles available worldwide and you can order yours here. Order now before they're gone forever!

Inside the new issue of Prog, Steven says of The Overview: “To pre-empt a question you’re maybe going to come to, why have I gone back to a more progressive style, it’s because that’s what the theme suggested to me. It all comes down to this idea of perspective. That immediately suggested something more longform, more conceptual and dare I say it, more progressive. It’s a prog record, yes.”

Also in the new issue are the results of the 2024 Readers’ Poll; Bill Bruford discusses his return to active music duty, as well as the Winterfold/Summerfold era of his career; Dream Theater tell us all about their first new album with Mike Portnoy since 2009; White Willow look back over their career of making music and discuss what we might expect next; Tiger Moth Tales celebrate a decade of the Cocoon album.

And Neal Morse, Matt Berry, Marko Hietala, Mogwai, Dorie Jackson and Alex Carpani all get 2025 rolling with new albums to tell everyone about.

Order your exclusive Steven Wilson The Overview bundle here and have it delivered straight to your front door.

