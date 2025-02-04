Steven Wilson's return to the prog fold features on the front cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!

Steven Wilson graces the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine as he tells us all about his return to the prog fold with new album The Overview. The new album features two lengthy suites of music and is a concept album about space. That'll be all boxes ticked then!

There’s also the results of the 2024 Readers’ Poll, always a time of excitement and debate. Bill Bruford discusses his return to active music duty, as well as the Winterfold/Summerfold era of his career, Dream Theater tell us all about their first new album with Mike Portnoy since 2009, White Willow look back over their career of making music and discuss what we might expect next, Tiger Moth Tales celebrate a decade of the Cocoon album.

And Neal Morse, Matt Berry, Marko Hietala, Mogwai, Dorie Jackson and Alex Carpani all get 2025 rolling with new albums to tell everyone about.

There's also a great Kscope sampler featuring music from Storm Corrosion, The Pineapple Thief, Gong, Oceansize and more, and four Steven Wilson postcards too!

Also in Prog 157...

Jon Camp - we pay tribute to the Renaissance bassist who died in December.

Readers' Poll - shcoks? Surprises?

Dream Theater - Mike Portnoy’s back and there’s a brand-new album, Parasomnia. We get the scoop.

Matt Berry - the What We Do In The Shadows actor brings us up to speed with his latest psych album, Heard Noises

Neal Morse - it’s back to basics for Neal Morse and his latest band The Resonance.

Tiger Moth Tales - Peter Jones revisits his Cocoon album in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Marko Hietala - the former Nightwish man continues to mix prog and hard rock on his latest solo album.

Mogwai - the Scottish post-rockers talk Pink Floyd, King Crimson and new album The Bad Fire.

White Willow - a look back at the recently reissued work of the popular Scandinavian prog rockers.

Ritual - the Norwegian proggers open up on their first new album for 17 years.

Dorie Jackson - Kaprekar’s Constant singer Dorie Jackson discusses her current solo album.

Bill Bruford - Bill discusses the Winterfold and Summerfold years of his solo career, his return to live music with the Pete Roth Trio and why he decided not to join up with 80s King Crimson outfit BEAT.

Alex Carpani - Italian progger Alex Carpani on a prog world full of Genesis, Keith Emerson and Steven Wilson.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Dream Theater, Camel, Godley & Creme, Riverside, Marko Hietala, Everon, Gleb Kolyadin, Dim Gray, Maud The Moth, Djabe & Steve Hackett, Antimatter, District 97 and loads more.

And this issue we’ve seen gigs by IQ, Rick Wakeman, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ozric Tentacles, The Orb and many more!

