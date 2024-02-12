Order your limited edition Amaranthe bundle - featuring a signed art print

In celebration of Amaranthe’s upcoming seventh album, The Catalyst, we’ve teamed up with the band for this very special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.

Alongside the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which will include an exclusive Amaranthe cover you can’t get in shops, the bundle comes with a hand-signed print featuring the lyrics for the song Damnation Flame.

There are only 300 bundles worldwide, and you can only order them via Metal Hammer – so get yours now!

Inside the issue itself, we speak to Amaranthe singer Elize Ryd and guitarist Olof Mörck about their writing partnership, the themes of transformation on The Catalyst, and their ever-evolving bombastic sound.

“There’s some 80s, retro, cyber punk vibes on a couple of songs,” explains Olof. “There are even some almost Gaelic folk music influences here and there. It’s not about limiting yourself, it’s about finding the path forward.”

The Catalyst will be released on February 23 via Nuclear Blast. In a review of the album, Metal Hammer’s Holly Wright wrote that it feels “fresh and energetic”, with Damnation Flame “drawing on harpsichord and orchestral flourishes for an exhilarating ride”.

Also in the magazine, there are brand new interviews with Bruce Dickinson, Halestorm, Babymetal, Green Lung, Ihsahn, Tool, Dogma and more, as well as a round-up of the most exciting new metal bands going into 2024!

Order your copy now and get it delivered straight to your door.

Amaranthe's seventh studio album The Catalyst is due February 23 via Nuclear Blast. The band's co-headline UK tour with DragonForce starts Mar 22 in Bristol and ends Mar 24 at London's Roundhouse.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)