Order your exclusive Steve Hackett bundle featuring an alternate cover, art print and signed lyric sheet

Steve Hackett's on the cover of the new issue of Prog, and we've teamed up with the prog legend to bring you this special, limited edition bundle version of the magazine that you can’t get anywhere else in the world!

This unique bundle features an alternative front cover exclusive to this edition, and also comes with an art print featuring the cover art from Steve's brand new concept album The Circus And The Nightwhale and a lryic sheet for People Of The Smoke, which has been signed by Steve personally.

There are only 300 bundles available worldwide, and you can only order yours via Prog, so get yours before they’re gone forever!

We speak to Steve in the new issue all about his new album, his return to the concept format and also look back at the making of his very first soo album, 1975's Voyage Of The Acolyte.

“I still so much enjoy music”, Steve tell us in the new issue. “It’s my chosen medium, just as my father’s chosen medium was art. Dad painted the world but I try and make it a film for the ear. And if ever I made a film for the ear this album is it...”

Also in the new issue of Prog Family tell the story of 1972’s Bandstand album, Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness look back on the early days of No-Man, Opeth tell us all about the making of Damnation, Trevor Horn brings us great prog stories from his career, Pallas reveal the machinations of new album The Messenger and Brian Auger looks back on a fascinating career in music, while The Orb & David Gilmour, Caligula's Horse, Jo Quail and Pattern-Seeking Animals bring us up to speed with their latest releases.

Order your Steve Hackett bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door.