Order your exclusive Steve Hackett bundle featuring an alternate cover, art print and signed lyric sheet

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

There are only 300 worldwide, so get yours while you can!

Prog 147 Bundle
(Image credit: Future)

Steve Hackett's on the cover of the new issue of Prog, and we've teamed up with the prog legend to bring you this special, limited edition bundle version of the magazine that you can’t get anywhere else in the world!

This unique bundle features an alternative front cover exclusive to this edition, and also comes with an art print featuring the cover art from Steve's brand new concept album The Circus And The Nightwhale and a lryic sheet for People Of The Smoke, which has been signed by Steve personally.

There are only 300 bundles available worldwide, and you can only order yours via Prog, so get yours before they’re gone forever!

We speak to Steve in the new issue all about his new album, his return to the concept format and also look back at the making of his very first soo album, 1975's Voyage Of The Acolyte.

“I still so much enjoy music”, Steve tell us in the new issue. “It’s my chosen medium, just as my father’s chosen medium was art. Dad painted the world but I try and make it a film for the ear. And if ever I made a film for the ear this album is it...”

Also in the new issue of Prog Family tell the story of 1972’s Bandstand album, Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness look back on the early days of No-Man, Opeth tell us all about the making of DamnationTrevor Horn brings us great prog stories from his career, Pallas reveal the machinations of new album The Messenger and Brian Auger looks back on a fascinating career in music, while The Orb & David Gilmour, Caligula's HorseJo Quail and Pattern-Seeking Animals bring us up to speed with their latest releases. 

Order your Steve Hackett bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.