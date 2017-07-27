Orange Goblin begin work on album no.10

Orange Goblin have confirmed that they’ve begun writing material for what will be their 10th studio album.
The UK outfit hope to release the follow-up to 2014’s Back From The Abyss in May or June next year via Spinefarm Records/Universal. It will be produced by Jamie Gomez Arellano who has previously worked with artists including Ghost and Paradise Lost.
While Orange Goblin haven’t yet revealed full details on the as-yet-untitled record, they have revealed that former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell will make a guest appearance.
The band have also announced a run of shows which will take place over the coming weeks and months, including sets at the UK’s HRH Doom v Stoner festival on September 30 and Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in California on November 4.
Find a full list of Orange Goblin’s 2017 tour dates below. Further album details will be revealed in due course.
The band played a set at last month’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods where guitarist and vocalist Ben Ward along with his girlfriend Sandie Soriano also picked up the Defender Of The Faith award.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Queen and Led Zeppelin star in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now!
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Orange Goblin 2017 tour dates
Aug 4: Kostrzyn Woodstock, Poland
Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 12: Moledo Sonic Blast Fest, Portugal
Sep 09: Torcy Fall of Summer Fest, France
Sep 30: Sheffield HRH Doom v Stoner, UK
Oct 06: Athens Desertfest, Greece
Oct 07: Pratteln Up In Smoke Fest, Switzerland
Oct 27: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Oct 28: Belfast Limelight, UK
Oct 29: Limerick Siege Of Limerick Fest, Ireland
Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA
Nov 18: Eindhoven Helldorado Fest, Netherlands
Nov 25: Wolverhampton MMC Fest at Slade Rooms, UK