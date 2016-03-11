Orange Goblin announce UK tour

Orange Goblin have announced five headline UK dates for later this year.

They celebrated their 20th anniversary in December last year with a run of shows across the country. And they’ll head out on the road again under The Shortest Tour banner, playing venues they missed out in 2015.

Support will come from Electric Citizen and Poseidon. Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT on March 14 via SeeTickets.

The band will also support Monster Magnet at London’s O2 Forum, Kentish Town, on March 19.

Orange Goblin are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s Back From The Abyss. They’ll release the as-yet-untitled album via Spinefarm Records in 2017 after the label recently acquired Candlelight Records.

Mar 19: London O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Monster Magnet)

Sep 30: Reading Sub 89

Oct 01: Sheffield HRH Doom Vs Stoner Festival

Oct 02: Cardiff The Globe

Oct 03: Southampton Engine Rooms

Oct 04: Brighton Concorde